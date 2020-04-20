Survey results: Sioux Falls residents weigh in on life during COVID-19

0 shares Share

April 20, 2020

From social distancing to working and learning remotely, life in Sioux Falls has changed dramatically in the past month.

Nearly 900 readers shared insight into how they’re working, living, entertaining and coping during COVID-19 in an open survey conducted by SiouxFalls.Business in partnership with the Augustana Research Institute.

In the coming weeks, SiouxFalls.Business will share what readers had to say on a wide variety of topics.

Sioux Falls Confronts COVID-19 was taken from April 6-12. It is not a scientific survey, but it does include representation from all age groups. Respondents were about 70 percent female and 30 percent male.

Our respondents also reflect a few populations. They are most likely English speakers. They are more likely to own a home. And they likely are engaged with news, or they would not have found the survey. So keep those things in mind to avoid thinking this survey should stand as representative for the entire community.

That said, our respondents had a lot to say about how they are confronting COVID-19.

First, nearly all of them – 96.6 percent – said they are taking this virus seriously.

We also asked them when they started taking it seriously. For many, it was because schools closed. A majority pointed to mid-March. Many could pinpoint an exact day.

“A month ago,” one reader said on April 12. “I saw more and more people dying in the United State. My wife is an RN (registered nurse) and explained to me the severity of the disease.”

“In early March – when the drinking fountains were put out of commission at school,” another said.

Others pointed to changes at work that prompted them to take the virus seriously:

“Things started to change at the hospital I work in.”

“We closed the door to our furniture showroom and postponed all in-home deliveries.”

“March 13, when the places I teach yoga closed.”

“I work at a hotel and saw the effects it had on business and staffing.”

Others started realizing it when their travel became affected.

“Canceled our Airbnb reservation in Omaha the weekend of March 14,” one reader said. “The risk of spreading disease was overwhelming after the NAIA basketball tournament was canceled.”

Some said they took it seriously when they became ill themselves.

It was the first week of March for one reader, who traveled to the Twin Cities and went to the Mall of America in late February.

“Four days later (I) developed a cough and fever that lasted 10 days,” the reader said. “At one point my doctor tested me for COVID-19, came back negative. (I) was one of the first to be tested in Sioux Falls. Very crazy experience.”

Women were slightly more likely to say they are taking the virus seriously at 98 percent, compared with 94 percent of men. Those 65 and older took it the most seriously at 99 percent.

Survey respondents aren’t as sure, though, that their fellow residents are taking COVID-19 seriously. Fifty-five percent said the Sioux Falls area is taking it seriously, but the rest weren’t sure or didn’t think so.

Sixty-two percent of men thought the area was taking the virus seriously, compared with 52 percent of women.

Our respondents also weren’t as confident in whether our area is prepared to handle what the virus could bring. Fifty-five percent either didn’t think the city was prepared or weren’t sure.

Men also were more likely to think the area was prepared, with 58 percent saying it was, compared with 39 percent of women.

We also asked residents why they are leaving their home during the pandemic. Nearly all have left to grocery shop, and more than half have left to pick up food from restaurants.

But only 16 percent have gone to parks or golf courses, and not even half have left to go to work.

“I try to go out for a daily walk,” one reader said. “Haven’t been anywhere else since people in my age group were asked to stay home.”

Others reported leaving to walk their dogs, take kids to child care, go fishing, “drive around just to get out,” go to a lake home, go to the veterinarian and help others.

“I am an essential worker, so I spend a lot of my spare time getting groceries for friends and family,” one reader wrote. “How I see it, I’m already doomed. Might as well try and save others.”

“I provide child care for my niece and nephew after their day care closed,” another said. “Their parents are both essential employees in health care and criminal justice and cannot work from home.”

Another reader said he or she leaves the house to patronize “any bar still open.”

Another leaves for church, where attendance is by invitation only to limit numbers to 10 or fewer. “My husband and I have attended a few times to provide special music as part of a reduced church choir,” the reader said.

And others said they aren’t leaving other than when absolutely necessary.

“Only when altogether unavoidable,” one said. “We have been utilizing non-contact delivery for everything, unless it absolutely cannot be delivered.”

If they do leave the house for work, 72 percent said they are taking precautions when they arrive home to prevent spread.

Many are showering as soon as they arrive home. They’re using disinfectant wipes and sanitizer in the car. Some mentioned adding changing or sanitizing stations in their garages.

“(I’m) washing the skin right off my hands,” one reader said. “Sanitizing surfaces, including the steering wheel, shifter, turn signal lever.”

Another reader tries to go into the office over lunch when few will be there.

“I mostly just need to restart my computer and grab a couple things here and there,” the person said.

Another glibly shared: “I’ve avoided marriage and children in anticipation of this moment in history.”

So far, most respondents also didn’t know anyone who had tested positive for COVID-19. The latest date they responded was April 12, and as of then, 27 percent knew someone who had tested positive.

In your own words

We’ll end each of our stories on the COVID-19 survey with some of what you told us about the pandemic, in your own words:

“It’s very hard with a 98-year-old father in assisted care and not being able to visit.”

“Minnehaha County needs to be shut down. My work and many others will not take the precautions until it is enforced and is a law.”

“We need more rules from the governor – not just ‘use your common sense.’ Everybody should be wearing masks. People don’t stay 6 feet apart.”

“Regardless of what people say, (Gov. Kristi) Noem is doing the right thing for the state. Reducing the significant impact the virus will have on our economy.”

“Do the risks of devastating economic loss outweigh the virus? Time will tell.”

“I wish everyone would be more adamant about staying home. I wish grocery stores would require workers to wear masks and gloves. My son works at a grocery store, and right now masks and gloves are by choice. Teenagers don’t want to wear them because they don’t look cool. Managers should be required to keep employees safe and make gloves and masks a requirement.”

“Essential workers are holding up our community, and we need to support these individuals well beyond the flattening of the curve. The need for mental health support will be needed to heal our community.”

“I am a health care worker, and it is frustrating when people don’t follow what is recommended. It has been greatly appreciated the establishments who have offered free coffee and fountain soda.”

“I work at a big-box store. As much as people want to believe Sioux Falls has changed lifestyle, I promise you they haven’t – shop with tons of kids, shop multiple times a week. When they do shop, they don’t follow 6-foot distancing guidelines. They also don’t respect retail workers’ space while shopping. Just yesterday I had two co-workers get coughed on by uncaring, thoughtless customers.”

“I think the impression that the city, Avera and Sanford are working together has been great for our community.”

“Stay positive, don’t add to the problem, encourage others, spend time developing yourself or your interests.”

“Never been so thankful for basic needs.”

“The calm of no kids activities has brought the family together. I love dinner time together and hearing our kids interact more.”

“I love seeing the innovation and creativity from local businesses to stay in business.”

“Our cat is having the hardest time adjusting to my husband and I being home. On a positive note, I think she may be getting trained a bit – so that is fun.”

“We have seen so much good come out of this pandemic/isolation. I feel guilty saying it, but it’s been a huge blessing for us.”

We’ll continue sharing survey results at SiouxFalls.Business throughout the next two weeks.