Survey: Sioux Falls respondents talk remote work, job security and financial impacts

April 22, 2020

From their financial situation to their work life, respondents to our COVID-19 survey showed how the pandemic has created immediate, significant impacts.

Nearly 900 readers shared insight into how they’re working, living, entertaining and coping during COVID-19 in an open survey conducted by SiouxFalls.Business in partnership with the Augustana Research Institute.

In the coming weeks, SiouxFalls.Business will share what readers had to say on a wide variety of topics.

Sioux Falls Confronts COVID-19 was taken from April 6-12. It is not a scientific survey, but it does include representation from all age groups. Respondents were about 70 percent female and 30 percent male.

Our respondents also reflect a few populations. They are most likely English speakers. They are more likely to own a home. And they likely are engaged with news, or they would not have found the survey. So keep those things in mind to avoid thinking this survey should stand as representative for the entire community.

We asked our respondents to weigh in on the effect COVID-19 has had on their work life, their financial life and their expectations for their jobs going forward.

One element that stood out right away: Many people are worried about their jobs.

One in four did not feel like his or her job is secure.

We then asked if our respondents felt they have been financially affected by COVID-19. A slight majority, 55 percent, said they had not, while 45 percent said they had.

“My income has dropped to one-third of what it was,” one reader said. “Per month, $1,200 less, and I don’t qualify for unemployment.”

Another said an investment portfolio dropped 21 percent in March.

One person moved to Sioux Falls because of a spouse’s job and is “now unable to find a job because of COVID-19.”

One reader anticipates a net financial gain thanks to the CARES Act.

“Lost in markets by six figures,” another said. “Corn, bean, cattle prices have dropped, so unknown (loss) at this time.”

A Lyft driver had to quarantine for 14 days after a rider tested positive, with an estimated loss during that time of $600 to $1,800.

“In addition, Lyft usage has decreased significantly, so even when I could resume driving, my earnings have been reduced by almost $250 per week.”

Those who could quantify the loss so far put it anywhere from $100 because of lost part-time hours at the Denny Sanford Premier Center to $500,000 in retirement investment losses.

We also asked those who rent if they plan to make April’s payment. We had 183 respondents say they are planning to pay it, and 49 people who said they are not.

We asked if their landlord has offered to defer rent, and it was a mix.

“Not explicitly,” one reader said. “They have said options can be discussed and offered rent reductions if tenants pay three to six months’ rent, which seems either callous or obtuse given that tenants likely face considerable income reductions, CARES Act notwithstanding.”

One reader said the option was offered to split the rent into two monthly payments.

“They still want their money,” one said. “So I have to skip meals.”

For those who have a mortgage, the vast majority said they plan to pay it in April.

Our respondents for the most part felt they were at least as productive working from home, if not more. About half said their productivity was the same. Sixteen percent said they were more productive, and about one-third acknowledged they were less productive.

Here’s what else Sioux Falls residents had to say about economic conditions in their own words:

“(My) college student is now home, had to pay for college living expenses and food and now home, increased food, picking up and paying for relatives’ groceries.”

“My husband is a Realtor but has high-risk health conditions and has given away over $50,000 in potential commissions to other Realtors.”

“I am in B2B (business to business) sales. A majority of my day is going to visit customers or find new customers. Much harder to do on the phone or when my customers are working from home.”

“I’m actually making more because my work is giving us hazard pay and my student loans have been frozen, but I know I’m one of the few.”

“My husband’s restaurant closed. So we lost his paycheck, roughly $3,000 per month. Unemployment covers $1,400, so not even half his paycheck. I also get paid to coach volleyball at the Sanford Pentagon, so that secondary income is nonexistent right now as there is no sports.”

“Owning our own business that is temporarily closed, we have no income. Dipping into retirement funds.”

“We need to get our economy back going, while using smart precautions. We’ll all be safe in our homes only until we run out of food and money.”

To see our initial report and a compilation of stories about the survey, click below.