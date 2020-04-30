Shopping local online during COVID-19: Toy stores, boutiques are popular

0 shares Share

April 30, 2020

Customers don’t appear to be embracing online shopping with local retailers, but for those who are, toy stores and boutiques are popular, according to a recent survey of Sioux Falls residents.

Nearly 900 readers shared insight into how they’re working, living, entertaining and coping during COVID-19 in an open survey conducted by SiouxFalls.Business in partnership with the Augustana Research Institute.

Sioux Falls Confronts COVID-19 was taken from April 6-12. It is not a scientific survey, but it does include representation from all age groups. Respondents were about 70 percent female and 30 percent male.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they hadn’t shopped online with a local retailer for something other than groceries.

And of the 37 percent who had, many actually listed national retailers.

Among the most popular local retailers mentioned were toy stores Child’s Play Toys and Kidtopia, Nyberg’s Ace Hardware, Elegant Mommy, Zandbroz Variety, 605 Running Store and Juniper Apothecary.

While Kidtopia doesn’t have a website for ordering, it does use Pointy, which provides real-time updates of merchandise that’s in stock, owner Sheryl Nelson said.

She also has been using Facebook and Instagram to feature toys, and replying to customers’ messages through those platforms.

Child’s Play Toys owner Nancy Savage said she had almost abandoned online ordering in January, and she’s thankful she didn’t.

“We had hardly any orders on it last year. I could count them with my fingers and maybe a few toes,” Savage said, acknowledging that she wasn’t keeping it updated either.

Now, the store, which is closed to foot traffic, has gone from having 300 of its items online to 1,000, she said. It just added boredom buster packages tailored to different age groups.

Customers can have most merchandise shipped or delivered, and they also have the option for curbside pickup at the downtown store. The newest location at Lake Lorraine isn’t staffed.

Survey respondent also were shopping online with local boutiques. Among those frequently mentioned were Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary, Laurie Belle’s Boutique and Brandon’s Beautique.

Terra Shepherd has temporarily closed its downtown storefront, so all of its sales are through the website, which had just been updated with improved features before the pandemic started to change life in Sioux Falls.

“Prior to closure, only 2 percent of our sales occurred online,” owner Sara Jamison said. “We are truly a brick-and-mortar retailer. So yes, we have seen a huge jump in sales as it is our only avenue for consumer traffic. Our overall sales, however, are down significantly and not sustainable for the long term.”

Nowadays, she’s busy managing inventory online, writing descriptions and taking photos of all the items.

“I believe we are being forced to dig deep and discover strengths we didn’t know existed,” Jamison said. “I am proud of the community we have built over the past year and our in-store experience. Though we can’t replicate the exact same experience online, I am grateful for the opportunity – even if it’s forced – to fine-tune our online experience. The skills we are embracing now will continue to serve us well on the other side of this.”

Shoppers can find new custom merchandise on the website that’s the result of a national effort to support small businesses during the pandemic. Terra Shepherd was one of four shops to receive $3,500 worth of products from fair trade brand Known Supply and two of its partners.

“To pay forward this generosity, we will be donating a portion of each item sold – $5 to $10 – to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House,” Jamison said.

One survey respondent has made several purchases from the boutique and other stores:

“Terra Shepherd – ordered three times for local delivery – picking up Easter basket materials today from Kidtopia, called in an order to Game Chest and did one pickup at Menard’s – never again!”

In their own words, here’s what other survey respondents had to say about their purchases – or lack of them:

“We are on a spending freeze at home, otherwise I would shop locally.”

“Ordered a bike and from Kohl’s with my gym membership savings!”

“Bought gift cards for salon services I am discontinuing during pandemic.”

“Bread maker died. Had to find a new one.”