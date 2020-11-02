One-on-one with Intermountain Healthcare CEO Marc Harrison

70 shares Share

Nov. 2, 2020

The future leader of Sanford Health – assuming its merger with Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare is finalized – is an internationally recognized thought leader whose resume has global reach.

Dr. Marc Harrison, who began in health care as a critical care pediatric physician, has led Intermountain since 2016. Before that, he served as chief of international business development at the Cleveland Clinic and as CEO of the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Ranked by Fortune magazine last year as among the World’s Top 50 Greatest Leaders, he also ranked second among Modern Healthcare’s Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders and tied for second on its list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2018.

“People say, ‘How do you know what people really believe in?’ And they say you should look at their calendar and you should look at their checkbook,” he said.

Harrison gives you a look inside both those things, along with his take on Sanford Health, the future of health care, the lessons learned from the pandemic and what he looks for in a leadership team in this one-on-one interview with SiouxFalls.Business founder Jodi Schwan.