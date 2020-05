0 shares Share

May 29, 2020

The Original Pancake House plans to reopen June 15.

The restaurant at Plaza 41 on 41st Street was extensively damaged in a tornado in September 2019.

Renovations were delayed when COVID-19 shutdowns held up some furniture.

It will reopen with a new look and an expanded floor plan. During the renovation, it was able to expand into the former Cost Cutters.