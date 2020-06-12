Parker’s Bistro, Icon, Monks among downtown spots preparing to reopen

0 shares Share

June 12, 2020

Owners of downtown restaurants and bars that haven’t reopened because of the coronavirus pandemic said they eventually will.

“At Parker’s, we’re just waiting for that 14 days of declining cases,” owner Stacy Newcomb-Weiland said. “So we’re being cautious. We’re a pretty small place, so we want to open carefully, responsibly and safely.”

The Main Avenue restaurant has been closed since March 26, but it isn’t void of activity.

“You often don’t get a break in the restaurant business, so we are doing repairs, deep cleaning, reorganization and a bit of remodeling,” she said, noting that Parker’s has been open for almost 11 years without any downtime. “We had been planning to do some work this year. This is actually the best time we could do that.”

Newcomb-Weiland also is a partner in Icon Event Hall + Lounge, which she said will be reopening “fairly soon.” A couple of wedding events are scheduled for this summer, and bookings are available.

Justin Henrichsen, the new owner of Monks House of Ale Repute, is busy preparing to reopen the East Eighth Street bar that’s known for its craft beer selection.

“I don’t even remotely have an opening date,” said Henrichsen, who also owns Independent Ale House in Rapid City. “It’s one day at a time, as I like to say. The main thing that will probably hold me up is my new draft tower. We’re going to 50 lines.”

He estimated Monks, which he bought from founder Jerry Hauck in mid-May, had 39 beers on tap.

“We’ll have 50 heavily rotating beers. There will be something for everybody.”

To start, Monks will open as a bar.

“Eventually, we’ll move the kitchen over to the brewery side, and that will take time,” Henrichsen said. “We will bring our pizza over from Indy. Everybody’s always asking about that.”

The sale included Gandy Dancer Brew Works, the on-site brewery, but for now, Henrichsen doesn’t have any plans to start brewing beer.

“I tell everyone I’m starting in the front of the building and working my way back, and the brewery is the last thing in the building. … The brewery, depending on what shape it takes, is easily a year out.”

In the midst of painting the ceiling, Henrichsen did say that the opening will be sometime this summer.

“I always joke and tell everyone I’m a couple of months out. And I’ll tell everyone I’m a couple of months out even the day before we open the doors,” he joked.

“I’m excited to show everyone the updated version of Monks.”

Here’s an update on the status of other downtown restaurants and bars that reopened recently or are still closed: