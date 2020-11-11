Real estate team honors veterans with green light giveaway

0 shares Share

Nov. 11, 2020

A real estate team filled with military members is helping households in the Sioux Falls area show support for veterans.

The nine-person Dave & Co. Real Estate Team at Hegg Realtors is based in Hartford and led by David Larson. It has three Army veterans, three Air Force veterans and a military spouse on staff.

Every few years, the team delivers free green light bulbs in Hartford, Humboldt and the surrounding area.

“Green Light a Veteran is to honor our veterans not only on Nov. 11 but all year round by changing one light to green in a visible location – on your porch, your home or at your office – and keep it glowing every day as a symbol of appreciation and support for our veterans,” Larson said.

“We have started delivering light bulbs this week and will continue the next couple weeks. We think it is a great way for our local communities to remember our brave men and women serving across the globe.”

It’s the team’s third time participating in the Green Light a Veteran effort.

“However, if a household’s bulb goes out, we will bring them a replacement anytime,” Larson said. “My kids love driving down Main Street in Hartford and seeing just about every house with a green light out front. They understand the meaning behind this.”

To request a green bulb, call 605-751-9021, email larsonsellsre@gmail.com or contact the team on social media.