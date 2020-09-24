Restaurant Roundup: Bloody Mary fishbowls, return of Carino’s Sunday brunch

0 shares Share

Sept. 24, 2020

A Bloody Mary fishbowl went over so well for Crazy Days at Lake Lorriane that The SandBar and Grill is featuring it and four other creations every weekend. Go simple with an original version with pickles, olives or limes, or try the brunch option topped with a hamburger slider, boneless chicken wings, bacon, cheese cubes and veggies. The drinks come in a 51-ounce glass. Prices range from $18 to $22.

Great Shots also has added fishbowls to the menu that come in two sizes: 46 or 96 ounces. The Water Hazard combines New Amsterdam Pink Whitney vodka with peach schnapps, lemonade, lemon lime soda and a touch of Blue Curacao. The drink comes with its own fish — candy Swedish Fish — lurking at the bottom bowl. The Captain’s Caddy pairs Captain Morgan white rum and peach schnapps with an array of juices.

The Sunday brunch buffet returns this weekend to Johnny Carino’s. Offerings range from egg frittatas, waffles and house-made hash browns to 16-layer lasagna and other pasta favorites. Food will be served from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The price is $17 for adults and $9 for kids. Customers will be required to wear masks while going through the line, and sanitizer stations and disposable gloves will be available.

It’s finally happening! B&G Milkyway is starting work on its long-awaited Harrisburg location. It’s expected to open in the spring. Franchise owners Kasey and Travis Iverson hoped to open this summer but ran into delays finding a contractor. The brothers own the shops in Brandon and in Sioux Falls on Sycamore Avenue.

Remedy Brewing Co.’s fourth annual Oktoberfest is Friday night and Saturday at 8th & Railroad Center. In addition to the usual batch of Oktoberfest brew, Remedy made a Festbier and others beers to release for the event. The taproom’s kitchen crew, also known as the Saucy Boyz, will be serving Pork Schnitzelwich, German Charcuterie, Spaetzle and Cheese, and three kinds of Bavarian soft pretzels. Plum’s Cooking Co. will be selling roasted almonds and cashews. Activities include pumpkin bowling, slow bike drags, a stein-holding competition, a dachshund race and a concert with Buffalo Galaxy. The events are free, but tickets are $30 for Bierfest with unlimited tastes of beers from 10 local craft brewers. Get all the details here.

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Granite City Food & Brewery with German features like this Jagerschnitzel. The brewery also made a marzen-style beer for the occasion. They’ll be on the menu through Oct. 4.

Free pancakes are part of the fun Saturday for National Flapjack and Lumberjack Day. Escape 605 Axe Throwing is hosting its second annual Lumberjack & Jill Crawl. Pancakes will be served during registration beginning at 10 a.m. at the downtown entertainment venue. A photo scavenger hunt, which costs $20 per person, begins at noon. There will be free ax-throwing from 3:30 to 4 p.m., followed by prizes, including one for the best-dressed team. All ages are welcome. Get the details here.

Fernson Downtown is starting a new menu today, bringing back favorites like the Banh Mi Dog and including new rotating spins on the “Big Bites” like a Carnitas Burger and a Japanese Fried Chicken Sandwich. New hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on the weekend. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. To celebrate the menu, there’s also a new IPA in cans. Fernson Brewing Co. collaborated with Look’s Beer Co., experimenting with Kool-Aid powder. The result is Karate Punch, which includes Tropical Punch flavor.

If you stop by to try the new beer or food, bring a package of facial tissue or toilet paper for Fernson’s Community Cabinet, which supports the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and local food banks. Get $1 of a pint or $2 off a crowler with your donation – and sometimes more, depending on the item. Other nonperishable food, personal care and household cleaning items are accepted too.

Uncle JJ’s & Papa Jimmy’s Neighborhood Grill got a late start this year because of the pandemic, but the food truck will be in Tea this weekend for a pool tournament. Owners J.J. Otruba and James “Jimmy” Madsen bought Breaking Burrito’s old truck and have added that to the trailer they’ve been using. In addition to truck’s signature Philly cheesesteaks, the menu will include pulled pork sandwiches, jumbo hot dogs, hamburgers, super nachos and side dishes. In the morning, there will be breakfast burritos, and biscuits and gravy. Find Uncle JJ’s from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in front of the American Legion.

The pumpkin patch and corn maze at Cherry Rock Farms south of Brandon have opened. Hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom was closed for a couple of days this week because of a COVID-19 case. Get the latest updates here.

