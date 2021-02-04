Restaurant Roundup: Super Bowl specials, ice cream for breakfast, dill pickle pizza

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 4, 2021

Jekyll & Hyde Barbeque is coming out of hibernation to fire up the smoker on Saturday so fans can enjoy beef brisket, ribs and pork butt for the Super Bowl. Order by 5 p.m. Friday for delivery on Saturday after 5 p.m.

Here’s another noteworthy offering for the Super Bowl. Uncle Ed’s Specialty Meats & Catering makes Texas Twinkies only for special occasions. The jalapeno poppers go big with house-smoked brisket in the cream cheese and a bacon wrap. The shop east of Sioux Falls has everything from chicken wings and brats to baked beans and dips for game day.

If you want to go out to watch the game, Urban Chislic has a feast for your group. Order the Gorilla Dumpster, and get four free 16-ounce domestic draft beers. The tray of food includes beef, chicken, pork and lamb chislic with kettle chips, cheese curds and fries. That’s 6.25 pounds of food that should keep you nibbling until at least half-time! Before the kickoff, tell your server who you think will win the game, and if you’re right, get a $10 gift card to be used on your next visit.

Saturday is the one day of the year when Stensland Family Farms makes it acceptable to have ice cream for breakfast. Its annual celebration offers ice cream paired with waffles, Fruity Pebbles cereal, homemade caramel rolls and doughnuts. Doors open at 9 a.m. at all three stores, and breakfast items will be served until noon. Wear your pajamas for a chance to win merchandise.

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen has introduced its Mardi Gras menu. This year’s options include crab cakes, gumbo, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, an alligator po’boy and catfish atchafalay, which is fried fish smothered in crawfish etouffee. The restaurant in the Jones421 Building will serve the specials through Feb. 16.

If you like beer and you like dessert, is it a stretch to assume you might like beer and dessert together? Severance Brewing Co. and Intoxibakes are pairing up their offerings Feb. 12. Get a curated flight of four beers with two boozy cupcakes, a non-boozy lemon bar and a non-boozy brownie. Pairings are limited, but you can order one in advance or take your chances after 5 p.m.

Wileys has added a late-night bites menu that’s served from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Choices include pepperoni or cheese pizza, walking tacos, chicken tenders, french fries and tater tots, and chips and queso.

Pickle-lover alert: Mackenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub has created the Dill With It pizza. It features ranch dressing, mozzarella, breaded chicken bites, bacon, pickles and fresh dill. The special is available for a limited time.

Why make your own queso when you can turn to the experts? Gateway Lounge brought back its popular Queso Burger for February. It’s a quarter-pound burger topped with Inca’s queso along with bacon, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and jalapenos.

Speaking of queso, Taco John’s has a new limited-time version. Queso Blanco can be ordered with Potato Oles, chips or anything else on the menu.

Look’s Marketplace had its own burger competition in January, pitting the four kitchens against each other. The Culture Kitchen won bragging rights with The Swiss Suplex. If you didn’t get a chance to try it, you’ll have to cross your fingers and hope it comes back as a featured item.

Books n Brewz Pizzeria is reopening the Speakeasy side of the business on Sunday nights with live music. The restaurant closed the bar in early December to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Speakeasy Sunday Fundays start at 5 p.m., and the bar will be open “as long as we are having fun.” The kitchen will be closed.

A Homestead Brew is releasing its Golden Growler at 2 p.m. Saturday. Buy it for $100, and get $10 refills forever – up to one per day. For barrel-aged beers, the growler gets you a 20 percent discount. Only 100 Golden Growlers will be available.

Here’s a good excuse to drink this month and help raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival is offering a Wine & Whiskey Punch Pass. Buy a $20 pass for BOGO drink specials at Tavern 180, Roam Kitchen + Bar, JJ’s Wine Spirits & Cigars, R Wine Bar & Kitchen, DaDa Gastropub, Blarney Stone Pub, Blue Rock Bar & Grill and Tinner’s Public House. Order one by clicking here.

Johnny Carino’s has three desserts and a featured drink for the “sweetest month of the year.” Try the house-made raspberry tiramisu, Chocolada and Three-Way Panna Cotta. The Ti Amo Tini includes Ciroc Red Berry vodka, triple sec, lime and lemon juice and strawberry puree. bubbles as you drink it and also comes as a mocktail.

This might be the cutest featured drink we’ve seen for February. Check out the raspberry white hot chocolate from CH Patisserie.

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet is sharing the love this month with a special that benefits Feeding South Dakota. Buy a loaf of focaccia in February, and 100 percent of sales go to the organization. Pick from three flavors: rosemary and sea salt, mixed herb, and date molasses. Order by early Friday each week for pickup Saturday. Pay a minimum of $5 or whatever your heart wishes.

Donate blood Feb. 12, and get one free taco and soft drink. Hegg Realtors is hosting the Community Blood Bank’s bloodmobile from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the new food truck Tacos de Gringo will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The full menu includes tacos, nachos, quesadillas and Southwestern hot dogs. Sign up for a donation time by clicking here.

Here are the featured menu items for February from the Phillips Avenue Diner. If you’re giving up meat on Fridays during Lent, the portabella ravioli and the fish and chips might make great options.

Squealer’s Smoke Shack introduced a weekend breakfast menu six weeks ago, and now it’s extending hours until noon. The menu includes omelets, skillets, steak tips and eggs, biscuits and gravy, country fried steak and eggs, a breakfast pizza, pancakes, French toast, waffles, cinnamon rolls and jumbo muffins. Diners can’t order from the lunch menu until noon.

Pizza Ranch has added chicken wing flavors and a boneless option to its delivery and carryout menu. Orders come in eight or 16 pieces. Sauces are barbecue, sweet teriyaki, garlic Parmesan, mango habanero and Buffalo. If you like the sauce on the side, that’s an option too.

Because of the loss of a loved one, the prepared-meal service Healthy M.E. will be closed Friday through Feb. 19.

Another heads-up: Casa del Rey will be closed Sunday, so stop in early to get chips and salsa for the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at other headlines from the past week, including our new sister site, Pigeon605.