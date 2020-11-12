Restaurant Roundup: Thanksgiving in a bite, drive-thru Juice Stop, all-day happy hour

0 shares Share

Nov. 12, 2020

CH Patisserie’s “perfect Thanksgiving bite” macarons are back for a second year. Owner Chris Hanmer created the macaron for his appearance last year on NBC’s “Today” show. The treat at the downtown pastry shop features duck fat ganache with white chocolate and cranberry jam.

Here’s a sneak peek at the testing going on in Pizza Cheek’s kitchen. It’s looking pretty good, right? The owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen are bringing the New York-style pizza concept to downtown Sioux Falls. The pizza window will be in the back part of future Hello Hi lounge at 120 S. Phillips Ave. Opening dates haven’t been set.

Panera Bread has added flatbread pizzas in three flavors: cheese, margherita and chipotle chicken and bacon with garlic cream sauce, tomatoes, and fontina and mozzarella cheeses. They’re made to order and baked on pizza stones.

The SandBar & Grill at Lake Lorraine has launched its winter menu. New options include buffalo chicken dip, Queso Philly and Cuban sandwiches and a steak and cheese flatbread. Entree additions include a Kentucky Hot Brown, shepherd’s pie, Hawaiian glazed salmon, and lemon cream salmon and shrimp. If you haven’t heard of a Kentucky Hot Brown, it’s grilled turkey and applewood smoked bacon served open-faced on grilled sourdough with mashed potatoes. It’s smothered with a house-made Gouda cream sauce and finished with melted cheddar cheese and scallions.

Monk’s Ale House has added a Sunday happy hour that actually runs all day. Get $1 off any tap beer – and there are 50 of them. The craft beer bar at 420 E. Eighth St. is open from noon to 10 p.m. that day. During the week, happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Brandon Farmers Market has decided to continue into the winter, moving indoors to the Tally Ho Art Gallery space. While fresh produce will be limited to microgreens and a few other veggies that can be grown in greenhouses over the winter, shoppers will find local wine, honey, baked goods and meats, said organizer Julie Lanoue of Lanoue Gardens of Garretson. Several handmade craft vendors will be there too. The market will be open on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A special holiday market will run every Saturday from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.

The Falls Park Farmers Market is continuing online through winter. It operates on the first and third Saturdays of each month. During market weeks, the site will open on Monday and close Wednesday night. Pickup will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Falls Park.

November’s featured menu at the Phillips Avenue Diner offers new comfort food: huevos rancheros, Tex-Mex beef fritter, and spaghetti and meatballs. Finish it off with a piece of pumpkin pie.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Catering is hosting its annual fundraiser to provide tennis shoes for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. The all-you-can-eat Tex-Mex buffet will be offered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Hall, the former VFW at 3601 S. Minnesota Ave. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds go toward buying shoes, and he hopes to raise enough money to give the gifts to at least 90 kids. Navarrete also is serving tacos once a week during craft shows at Liberty Hall. He’s there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19.

WoodGrain Brewing Co. has invited chef Omar Thornton of ‘O’ So Good Restaurant in Garretson back for a special meal. Thornton will be serving a shrimp boil starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in the brewery at Ninth and Phillips.

Construction is done, and the drive-thru is open at the Juice Stop on East Arrowhead Parkway. It’s open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Culver’s brings out sweet potato fries for a limited run each fall, and that time is here. They’ll be on the menu until late December. You’ll have to get them to go. The restaurants have closed their dining rooms again because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse in Harrisburg is closed until Dec. 2 while co-owner Vanessa Ragatz recuperates from a medical procedure. The Canton location in Bushwhackers Bar & Grill remains open with co-owner Randy Ragatz in the kitchen. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The bar and kitchen will be closed Thanksgiving weekend.

The Original House of Pancakes has reopened after being closed since Halloween because of COVID-19 cases on staff. Get all the updates here.