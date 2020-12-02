Returning menu favorites are waiting for you at these local restaurants

0 shares Share

Dec. 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality.

Your favorite dishes might be back on the menu at Vanguard Hospitality restaurants – or on their way soon.

Items often rotate seasonally, and menus have had to be adjusted at times this year because of the pandemic, but we think you’ll be glad to see – and taste – these the next time you stop in or order to go.

Grille 26

Just in time for cold weather and comfort food, the famous butternut squash risotto has returned to Grille 26. This favorite dish combines grilled chicken, butternut squash puree, roasted butternut squash, sage, Parmesan and truffle oil. Just as tasty at home as it is in person.

Morrie’s Steakhouse

This is the season to indulge in dining – especially as we wrap up 2020! – so treat yourself to the returning short rib long bone. It’s smoked 12 hours and served with Dimock cheddar jalapeno grits, house sauce and organic carrots.

And, continuing with the cold-weather theme, remember the chicken and wild rice soup has returned. Pro tip: Order an extra one, and save it for your lunch.

Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille

The customer favorite Caribbean nachos briefly left the menu during the pandemic but quickly came back. And now, there’s even more about them to love. Literally.

They’re now an option on the family-style menu and can feed up to six people! These build-your-own, table-top nachos will arrive hot and ready to assemble. They include wonton chips, jerk chicken, queso, Caribbean salsa, chipotle aioli and avocado crema. Let’s face it: This is as close to the Caribbean as you’re getting anytime soon – and maybe even better.

Minervas in downtown Sioux Falls

This one is a true returning favorite: the original Minervas goulash recipe, dating back to 1973. It’s made with elbow macaroni, ground beef, onions, tomatoes and shredded cheese. The dish is served family-style with a garden salad and French bread.

We hope there will be a lot that’s better about 2021, but the return of the Minervas salad bar is going to rank right up there.

The team at Vanguard Hospitality is carefully curating the new and improved salad bar and can’t wait to share it with you. Here’s a taste of what to expect: Think fresh, local and seasonal, with choices that might be slightly different each time you visit. Watch for more on this returning favorite soon!