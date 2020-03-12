Sioux Falls Area Chamber cancels March events, plans COVID-19 panel

22 shares Share

March 12, 2020

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled all its public events in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes meetings, ribbon-cuttings and social events. On Wednesday, it canceled the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown.

“This is a way that we can do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help ensure there is capacity at our medical facilities to continue to meet the needs of all illnesses,” CEO Jeff Griffin said in a statement.

“One of the distinguishing characteristics of Sioux Falls is that our people regularly act in the interests of the broader community – embracing the One Sioux Falls mind-set. We find ourselves in fluid and extraordinary times, but we remain confident in the resiliency of our businesses and citizens.”

The chamber will livestream a panel discussion at 4 p.m. Wednesday on ways businesses can meet the challenge of COVID-19 in the workplace. More information will be released on the virtual event.

The chamber office is scheduled to remain open and fully staffed.

“We are choosing to be proactive now and call off large group gatherings for the short term so that we can get back to business as usual as soon as possible,” Griffin said.