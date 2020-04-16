South Dakota unemployment claims grow by more than 6,000

Staff
1 hour ago

April 16, 2020

A total of 6,152 people filed initial weekly jobless claims during the week of April 5, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

That’s a decrease of 1,986 new jobless claims over the prior week’s total of 8,138. 

 “Unemployment claimants who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 must return to work if they are called back to remain eligible for benefits,” Laobr Department Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “However, if a claimant is called back but only working reduced hours, they may continue to file a weekly request for payment to possibly receive a partial benefit.”

Nationwide, there were more than 5 million new jobless claims, which is also fewer than last week.

Find COVID-19 business, event updates here

Tags:  

Want to stay in the know?

Get our free business news delivered to your inbox.



South Dakota unemployment claims grow by more than 6,000

A total of 6,152 people filed initial weekly jobless claims during the week of April 5, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

News Tip

Have a business news item to share with us?

Scroll to top