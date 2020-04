0 shares Share

April 27, 2020

StarMark Cabinetry reopened its Sioux Falls plant today, after closing two weeks ago following two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The facility is running a modified schedule to train supervisors on additional safety protocols that will be implemented in addition to measures that were already in place, parent company MasterBrand Cabinets said in a statement.

Employees will be phased back in over the course of the day and will receive company-provided face coverings, which they will be required to wear throughout the workday.

“Although we take our responsibility as a part of the critical construction industry supply chain seriously, worker safety is our top priority,” the company said. “If at any point, our employees don’t feel they can safely come to work, we want them to talk with their supervisor about options we’ve put in place during this period that provide additional flexibility around time off and absences.”