Starting next week, South Dakotans 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine

Feb. 17, 2021

Starting Monday, South Dakotans 65 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is exciting that given our orderly and well-planned vaccination strategy, coupled with the dedication of our medical professionals across our state, we are in such a strong position when it comes to vaccination efforts,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a news release. “These factors, in addition to increased vaccine allocations, have allowed us to progress through Group D efficiently and open up vaccination statewide to those over 65 starting Monday.”

Every week for the past two weeks, the state has been able to drop the vaccination age threshold in five-year increments.

Over that time, the state’s federal vaccine allocation has increased to 17,660 weekly doses — not including those received by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program also has been activated in that time, giving South Dakotans an alternative to being vaccinated through a health system. Hy-Vee, Walmart and Lewis Drug are among the pharmacies participating in the federal program.