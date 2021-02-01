Find COVID-19 case numbers, other updates for February here

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a broad impact on Sioux Falls-area businesses and events. This page will be updated frequently, so check back for the latest developments. If your business has information that needs to be communicated to the public, email jodi@siouxfalls.business.

Feb. 1 update

The state reported 65 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total of all cases to 108,315.

The update includes a total of 27,015 cases in Minnehaha County, which is 22 more than the previous report, and 7,458 cases in Lincoln County, an increase of one.

The state has 2,828 active cases, a decrease of five from the day before. The state total includes 103,709 people who are reported as having recovered, which is 70 more than the previous report.

The statewide death toll remains at 1,778.

There are 126 people hospitalized, one more than the previous day. According to the report, there are 79 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 between Avera McKennan and Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Of those, 19 are in intensive care.

The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 6,294 people, an increase of four.

There have been 294,568 negative tests statewide, an increase of 205.

Across the state, 71,362 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 337 from the previous report. The number of doses administered has reached 101,048, meaning 29,686 people have received both doses.