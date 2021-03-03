State: 56 retail pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccine

In addition, the state of South Dakota will receive more than 18,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. There hasn’t been an update yet on when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive or how much of it is coming.
“We’ve seen a big uptick in the number of places South Dakotans can receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
“So we’re very pleased by that. We urge anybody that is seeking to be vaccinated to check our website for more information.”
Because of increased supply and access points, the state will start vaccinating people with one or more underlying conditions: