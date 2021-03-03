State: 56 retail pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccine

Jodi Schwan
18 hours ago

March 3, 2021

The number of retail pharmacies in South Dakota offering the COVID-19 vaccine has increased to 56 from 13 last week.

Here’s the list of locations in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties:

Lincoln Canton Lewis Drug 715 E. Fifth St.
Lincoln Lennox Lewis Drug 515 Pine St.
Lincoln Sioux Falls Lewis Drug 6109 S. Louise Ave.
Lincoln Tea Lewis Drug 720 E. First St.
Minnehaha Brandon Lewis Drug 115 N. Splitrock Blvd.
Minnehaha Dell Rapids Lewis Drug 1002 N. Hwy 77
Minnehaha Hartford Medicap Pharmacy 304 W. Hwy 38, Suite 102
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Pharmacy 1900 S Marion Road
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Pharmacy 4101 S. Louise Ave.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Pharmacy 1231 E. 57th St.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Pharmacy 1601 S. Sycamore Ave.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Pharmacy 3000 S. Minnesota Ave.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Pharmacy 2700 W. 10th St.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Pharmacy 3020 E. 10th St.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Lewis – 10th & Cliff 1301 E. 10th St.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Lewis – 26th & Sycamore 4409 E. 26th St.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Lewis – 12th & Kiwanis 2700 W. 12th St.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Lewis- 37th & Minnesota 2901 S. Minnesota Ave.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Lewis – 41st & Marion 5500 W. 41st St.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Lewis – 10th & Phillips 136 S. Phillips Ave.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Lewis – Ellis Road 2525 S. Ellis Road
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Walmart Pharmacy 3209 S. Louise Ave.
Minnehaha Sioux Falls Walmart Pharmacy 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway

In addition, the state of South Dakota will receive more than 18,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. There hasn’t been an update yet on when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive or how much of it is coming.

“We’ve seen a  big uptick in the number of places South Dakotans can receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

“So we’re very pleased by that. We urge anybody that is seeking to be vaccinated to check our website for more information.”

Because of increased supply and access points, the state will start vaccinating people with one or more underlying conditions:

“We really want to see everybody who is eligible to sign up to get their shots,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

All pharmacies are vaccinating South Dakotans according to the state’s priority populations.

Effects of the vaccine have been relatively minor, state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said.

“There is no definitive evidence of deaths being causally related to vaccination, and what we typically do see are local and systemic reactions,” he said.

That can involve pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and chills that typically last one or two days and can occur after either dose.

Statewide, COVID-19 numbers have been averaging about 150 new cases, nine new hospitalizations and two deaths per day for the past week, he said.

Find COVID-19 case numbers, other updates for March here

Tags:  

Want to stay in the know?

Get our free business news delivered to your inbox.



State: 56 retail pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccine

“We’ve seen a big uptick in the number of places South Dakotans can receive a COVID-19 vaccination.” Here’s the latest list.

News Tip

Have a business news item to share with us?

Scroll to top