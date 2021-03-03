Find COVID-19 case numbers, other updates for March here

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a broad impact on Sioux Falls-area businesses and events. This page will be updated frequently, so check back for the latest developments. If your business has information that needs to be communicated to the public, email jodi@siouxfalls.business.

March 3 update

Five more South Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,893.

The state reported 181 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total of all cases to 112,833.

The update includes a total of 28,131 cases in Minnehaha County, an increase of 53 from the previous report, and 7,784 cases in Lincoln County, an increase of 16.

The state has 1,993 active cases, which is 18 more than the day before. The state total includes 108,947 people who are reported as having recovered, which is 158 more than the previous report.

There are 97 people hospitalized, five more than the previous day. According to the report, there are 55 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 between Avera McKennan and Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Of those, 10 are in intensive care.

The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 6,654 people, an increase of 14.

There have been 311,512 negative tests statewide, an increase of 701.

Across the state, 150,076 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 3,218 from the previous report. The number of doses administered has reached 229,762, meaning 79,686 people have received both doses. So far, 26 percent of South Dakotans have received at least one dose, and 14 percent of the population has received both doses.

March 2 update

The state reported 182 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total of all cases to 112,652.

The update includes a total of 28,079 cases in Minnehaha County, an increase of 61 from the previous report, and 7,768 cases in Lincoln County, an increase of 14.

The state has 1,975 active cases, which is 57 more than the day before. The state total includes 108,789 people who are reported as having recovered, which is 125 more than the previous report.

The number of South Dakotans with COVID-19 who have died is unchanged at 1,888. Of that number, 1,680 deaths are considered to have been caused by the coronavirus. The state updates the “caused by” number every Tuesday.

There are 92 people hospitalized, unchanged from the previous day. According to the report, there are 49 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 between Avera McKennan and Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Of those, eight are in intensive care.

The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 6,640 people, an increase of eight.

There have been 310,811 negative tests statewide, an increase of 464.

Across the state, 146,858 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 594 from the previous report. The number of doses administered has reached 224,643, meaning 77,785 people have received both doses. So far, 26 percent of South Dakotans have received at least one dose, and 14 percent of the population has received both doses.

March 1 update

The state reported 43 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total of all cases to 112,470.

The update includes a total of 28,018 cases in Minnehaha County, an increase of seven from the previous report, and 7,754 cases in Lincoln County, an increase of three.

The state has 1,918 active cases, which is 15 fewer than the day before. The state total includes 108,664 people who are reported as having recovered, which is 58 more than the previous report.

The number of South Dakotans with COVID-19 who have died is unchanged at 1,888.

There are 92 people hospitalized, three more than the previous day. According to the report, there are 49 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 between Avera McKennan and Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Of those, eight are in intensive care.

The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 6,632 people, an increase of six.

There have been 310,347 negative tests statewide, an increase of 225.

Across the state, 146,264 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 1,679 from the previous report. The number of doses administered has reached 223,798, meaning 77,534 people have received both doses. So far, 26 percent of South Dakotans have received at least one dose, and 13 percent of the population has received both doses.