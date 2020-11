0 shares Share

Nov. 18, 2020

If someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19, you’ll be able to order an at-home test for yourself starting this week.

The state of South Dakota is working with Vault Health to offer the saliva-based test for household contacts of positive cases.

“We are optimistic this will be a good testing option for people,” Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Those who qualify for the test will be given a unique code that can be used through Vault Health to order a test. The kit will be sent overnight, and the company will guide the patient through Zoom in collecting a sample.

The sample is mailed back, and the results will be delivered in 24 hours, Malsam-Rysdon said.

The testing kit was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under emergency use earlier this year.