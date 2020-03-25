Stuck at home, car buyers keep shopping

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 25, 2020

They might not be doing many test drives, but people are still thinking about their next vehicle.

Visitor traffic to carsforsale.com, which is based in Sioux Falls, is still active, the company said. There are active car shoppers, engaged shoppers and leads coming in nationwide.

“We still see the glass as half-full. Used-car shoppers are active. Our difference has always been business transparency, so while things have flattened out a bit, there are still millions of active shoppers out there. Over the last seven days, we’ve seen nearly 3.5 million visitors on our platforms,” CEO Sean Coffman said.

“We have always believed in delivering unwavering value, and that will not change, especially now. We’re more committed than ever to push forward, to support our clients and to provide a superior value that can help dealerships weather the storm.”

The majority of his approximately 200 Sioux Falls employees are working remotely.

Carforsale.com lists inventory for more than 22,000 auto dealers nationwide. Its $99 monthly service hasn’t changed and doesn’t require contracts or add other fees, Coffman said.

“We have no hidden agenda, just a desire to see businesses succeed. We see beyond the dollars and cents. We see owners, team members, families and communities that are supported by local dealerships. And that drives us to help them do more,” he said.

The company continued:

“Now, more than ever, we all recognize that maintaining a strong digital presence is vitally important. As social distancing grows, today is about more than helping shoppers find inventory; it’s about staying present, working smarter and keeping connected. Today’s business climate calls for creative thinking, open minds and savvy decision-making.”