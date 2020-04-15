Two Sioux Falls businesses report employee COVID-19 cases

0 shares Share

Two employees at two businesses in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19, the state reported.

The individuals reported working while able to transmit the virus to others.

An employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 2022 S. Minnesota Ave. has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

Thursday, April 9 – 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 10 – 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

An employee working at Tienda America at 114 S. Franklin Ave. has tested positive for COVID-19. The person reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

Monday, April 6 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Because of the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at covid.sd.gov, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.