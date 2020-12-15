Veterans Parkway opens at I-90 exit

0 shares Share

Dec. 15, 2020

The long-awaited Interstate 90 connection to Veterans Parkway is open.

The newest stretch of road goes from Exit 402 south to Rice Street.

It’s a key milestone for the project, which has built 6.5 miles to date, said Travis Dressen, engineer for the Mitchell region of the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

“The high-speed, limited-access Veterans Parkway (Highway 100) corridor complements the regional transportation network, along with improving travel times for local passenger and freight traffic,” Dressen said in a statement. “It will also spur residential and commercial growth throughout the larger metropolitan area.”

The concept for Veterans Parkway was first outlined in a 1995 study to address future transportation needs in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. Construction on the corridor began in 2008 on the existing S.D. Highway 11 alignment, and projects followed each year after 2015.

There will be minimal impacts to traffic in the spring as crews complete bridge painting and remaining cleanup work behind the curb.

The prime contractor on the $55.6 million project is Riley Brothers Construction of Morris, Minn.