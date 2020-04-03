Walmart to limit shoppers, add protection for associates

0 shares Share

April 3, 2020

More changes are coming to Walmart with a limit on the number of shoppers and measures meant to protect associates from the threat of COVID-19.

Starting Saturday, Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

In Sioux Falls, the typical store is about 185,000 square feet.

To manage this restriction, associates will mark a line at a single-entry door – in most cases the grocery entrance – and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted, Walmart said.

“Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning,” it said.

“Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a ‘one-out-one-in’ basis.”

Shopping inside the store

Walmart also will institute one-way movement through the aisles next week in a number of stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.

“We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop,” it said.

“We’ll continue to put signage inside our stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing – especially in lines. And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.”

Worker protections

Walmart also is sending masks and gloves to all its stores, Sam’s Clubs and distribution centers. Any associate who wishes to use them can.

Walmart describes them as high-quality masks but not the N95 respirator masks needed by front-line health care workers.

“We encourage anyone who would like to wear a mask or gloves at work to ask their supervisor for them, while keeping in mind that it is still possible to spread germs while wearing them,” the company said.

Associates also will have their temperature taken as they report to work in the coming weeks, once a shipment of infrared thermometers arrives. If their temperature is 100 degrees or higher, associates will be told to stay home. They must be fever-free for three days to return to work.

The moves follow other actions by Walmart since the outbreak started, such as closing overnight for cleaning, installing sneeze guards at checkout and pharmacies, using wipes and sprayers for carts, putting in signs for social distancing and implementing a COVID-19 emergency-leave policy.

“Our COVID-19 emergency-leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected,” the company said.