Wendy’s to add east-side location

Dec. 1, 2020

East-siders: You’re getting a Wendy’s restaurant.

The city’s third Wendy’s will be part of the Dawley Farm Village development on land next to the shared First Bank & Trust and Coffea Roasterie building.

“I like the location because I think that’s an up-and-growing area,” franchisee Jim Taggart said. “It was a really great site, and we wanted to be out there.”

The new location will be similar to the one at 400 S. Lyons Ave. in design and size, and will feature a double drive-thru, he said.

He has not selected a contractor yet and plans to start construction in early spring and open a few months later.

Hiring for management can start anytime though, he said.

“We may have to train people and luckily have other restaurants where they can train, so we’d hire management today,” he said. “The rest we’ll probably start in March.”

Taggart became the franchisee for the Sioux Falls market late last year. He’s based in Utah and has been a Wendy’s franchisee since 1987.

This will be his 27th Wendy’s in seven states, and he continues to look for growth opportunities in Sioux Falls, he said.

“I just think this is going to be a really good location for us,” he said. “We’re excited.”