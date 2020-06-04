Whiffer’s Sandwiches to close after 42 years

0 shares Share

June 4, 2020

Whiffer’s Sandwiches is closing after 42 years.

Owner Whiffer Randall, who turned 86 this year, announced on Facebook that she isn’t reopening the restaurant at 1133 N. Minnesota Ave. Randall has been closing up the shop over the winter for the past few years.

“Friends and fans! It has been a wonderful 42 years, and I would not trade a moment! I am announcing my well-earned retirement! Whiffer’s Sandwiches will not be reopening. I treasure all the memories, laughter, sandwiches and friends I have made over the years!”

Randall earned a loyal following on the North End, serving her signature Whifferdils, other sandwiches, soups and giant homemade desserts.

Randall is having a “garage sale/deli shop” sale on June 13.

“If you want to gather a little peace of nostalgia, everything must go. Come up to purchase a pig statue or restaurant equipment or kitschy spool table or just for a hug and some laughter. More details to follow. Thanks to Sioux Falls for everything.”