Restaurant Roundup: Breadico goes nationwide, gluten-friendly pasta

Jan. 28, 2021

Breadico has started shipping its bread to customers across the country. Loaves are baked, packed and shipped Monday through Thursday with two-day shipping. The shop recommends ordering loaves in multiples of two for the best packing results. Choose from a dozen types of bread. Packs of biscotti and bags of fresh milled flour in several varieties also are available. Shipping costs roughly double the price of a loaf.

Pho Quynh’s newest menu item plays on the heritage of owner Quynh Danh. The Vietnamese restaurant at 12th and Grange is offering ragout, a French-style stew, beginning Friday and for a limited time. While growing up in Vietnam, Danh was educated by a convent of French nuns, who also taught her French cooking methods. The stew includes braised beef, carrots, potatoes and beans in a “rich and silky smooth” broth. It’s served with a toasted loaf of bread.

Minervas is closed on Sundays except for Mother’s Day, but it’s making another exception this year because Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday. The downtown restaurant is taking reservations from 4 to 9 p.m. Reserve a table online.

Fazoli’s has added a gluten-friendly pasta option. According to the chain, the rotini pasta has the same flavor and texture as traditional wheat pasta. As the featured chicken pesto rotini entrée, it’s topped with alfredo sauce, house-roasted chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. After baking, it’s finished with a drizzle of basil pesto and Parmesan and sprinkled with Italian herbs. The gluten-free rotini can be substituted in any other pasta dish for an upcharge.

Fans of chef April Austin’s desserts can find them at the Safari Bar & Grill. The restaurant in Renner typically offers a couple of choices from offerings such as cheesecake, German chocolate cake and carrot cake. The pastry chef behind Cakes and Confections by Chef April will provide a special dessert for the Valentine’s featured meal.

Here’s a sweet deal. When you’ve burned up your candle from Sweet Cream Candle Co., you can return the tumbler to Oh My Cupcakes for recycling. The sister company will give you a free cupcake in exchange even if you bought it at another retailer.

Here’s a look at other recent headlines.