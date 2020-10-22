Restaurant Roundup: Oktoberfest menu, last call for B&G

0 shares Share

Oct. 22, 2020

If you love Oktoberfest beers and foods, Tinner’s Public House has several traditional offerings available this month. Try the rinderrouladen, schweineschnitzle or kartoffelpuffers. Not feel that adventurous? There’s a beer bratwurst and an Oktobrat flatbread. The menu is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Fat Kid Filly’s, one of this year’s new food trucks, is heading into the cold season with a new business model. Customers can order meat and sides by the pound and family-size desserts for weekly pickup or delivery. The menu might change from week to week. Orders can be placed through messages of Facebook.

OG Greens in the Jones421 Building downtown has a new Salad a Week membership. Starting at $11.25 a week, members will get a customized salad or grain bowl with a protein, four toppings and a dressing. They’ll also get free consultations with fitness and health specialists, exclusive offers, complimentary fresh juices and random rewards.

Here’s a piece of edible artwork. Check out the new panna cotta at Minervas. Butter cream, Denler streusel, blueberries, strawberry caviar and lemon curd mascarpone.

Falls Overlook Cafe has added a fall lunch special. Get a homemade soup and half-sandwich for $6 or soup and a full sandwich for $8. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Sunday is the final day of the season for the B&G Milkyway locations that are still open. The Harmodon Park, Sycamore Avenue and 69th Street will be open until 9 p.m. Stock up on half-gallons of your favorite Avalanche flavors and get novelty bar grab bags to hold you until spring.

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen has reopened its dining room with limited seating and also added overhead heaters for seating on the patio. Winter hours have started: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant on North Main has stopped using third-party delivery services because of the expense. It’s testing out delivery with its partners at Square. Order from the restaurant’s website, and a Postmates driver will deliver it. “Instead of us paying 30 percent-plus and losing money, we pay a reasonable service fee, and you pay the delivery fee. This will no doubt make your order more expensive, and that sucks. But you get to stay in your pajamas and have your food delivered to your door. If you don’t want to pay the fees, feel free to come pick it up. We’d love to see you.”

Winter hours have arrived at Chef Lance’s on Phillips. The restaurant won’t be open or do family meal deliveries or pickups on Mondays. Pickup hours have been added from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays for orders placed by Thursday night. And you don’t have to get out of your car! Curbside service is available for restaurant orders and family meal pickups.

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts stole a base in Game 1 of the World Series, so you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Oct. 28 at Taco Bell.

Have some fun with the Jack-o’-Lantern pizza from Papa John’s.

Kids 12 and younger can get a free Mr. Mummy pancake next week at IHOP. The offer is good in the restaurant or for delivery.

