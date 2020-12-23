Restaurant Roundup: Squealer’s new weekend breakfast, Christmas Day food and drink

0 shares Share

Dec. 23, 2020

Squealer’s Smoke Shack has started serving breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes omelets, skillets, steak tips and eggs, biscuits and gravy, country fried steak and eggs, a breakfast pizza, pancakes, French toast, waffles, cinnamon rolls and jumbo muffins. There’s a kids menu too. The Meat Lover’s Skillet features hash browns topped with two eggs, ham, bacon and sausage, all smothered with country gravy.

Could you eat Taco John’s every day next year? The Sioux Falls franchise is selling Super Golden Tickets, giving the bearer a two-taco combo meal once a day, every day, in 2021. The price tag? $1,000 for a $2,600 value in food. All proceeds go toward the Avera Race Against Cancer and for cancer treatment for facility manager Justin Hagerman, who was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Flyboy Donuts has several Christmas specials, including the new decorate-your-own kit. It comes with a half-dozen glazed doughnuts, white and chocolate frosting, four types of sprinkles, toppers and a dozen doughnut holes to munch on while decorating. Order by midnight tonight for pickup or delivery Dec. 24.

If you were a fan of the lamb souvlaki at Tinner’s Public House, it’s back on the menu through December. The bowl is loaded with grilled lamb, feta cheese, bruschetta, rice pilaf, spinach, tzatziki sauce and pita bread. It was part of the new menu when the bar and grill at 69th and Minnesota was revamped under new ownership three years ago but hasn’t been offered for a long time.

The Treasury at Hotel Phillips has a new menu. Nibbling choices include Brie bites, which are crusted in panko and served with a raspberry chipotle sauce and spicy honey; salmon skewers, with a fig, orange and sake glaze; and wontons with wild boar. Fill up on steak and frites or chicken and waffles. The new sausage board includes bison, duck and pheasant with mustards, house pickles, pickled Fresno chiles and bread.

The Upper Cut Lounge at 10th and Cleveland has new daily specials. Here are the offerings:

Want to see your face on a beer can like Vernon Brown? Starting Jan. 1, for every Look’s Beer Co. four-pack purchased at Look’s Marketplace, customers will be entered into a drawing for the glory. The winner will be drawn on Feb. 1 and will get to choose from five styles of beer.

If you want to get out of the house on Christmas Day for a bite to eat or a pint – or two – here are a few places that will be open:

Alibi Bar & Grill: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen open until 10 p.m.

11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen open until 10 p.m. Books n Brewz Pizzeria: 3 to 10 p.m., reservations recommended.

3 to 10 p.m., reservations recommended. Boss’ Pizza & Chicken and The Pinball Room on South Minnesota Avenue: 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

and on South Minnesota Avenue: 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar at the Ramada Hotel & Suites: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

at the Ramada Hotel & Suites: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Dareo’s Pizza Casino on East 26th Street: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m.

on East 26th Street: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Lao Szechuan: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Marlin’s Family Restaurant on North Cliff and at Tea exit: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

on North Cliff and at Tea exit: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monk’s Ale House: 3 p.m. to close

3 p.m. to close Severance Brewing: 4 to 11 p.m.

4 to 11 p.m. Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Here’s a list of places that are taking an extended holiday break:

Coffea Roasterie: The three main cafes will be closed from Christmas Day through New Year’s Day. The café in the lobby of the Hotel on Phillips will be open from 7 to 10 a.m. every day except for Christmas.

The three main cafes will be closed from Christmas Day through New Year’s Day. The café in the lobby of the Hotel on Phillips will be open from 7 to 10 a.m. every day except for Christmas. The Cookie Jar Eatery: Closed from Christmas Day through Jan. 4.

Closed from Christmas Day through Jan. 4. The Root Cellar: Closed from Christmas Day through New Year’s Day.

Here are other dining headlines from the past week.

For all the news from the local dining scene, visit our Food & Drink section.