Restaurant Roundup: Pizza kits, fall menus and a bakery move

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 8, 2020

Sassy Cakes & Coffee at the 518 Marketplace in Harrisburg is closing Oct. 16. Owner Ashly Nordmeyer of Pipestone, Minn., moved Sassy Cakes into its first retail storefront almost one year ago. Now, she’s planning to lease kitchen space in her hometown and focus on wholesale distribution and custom orders. She will continue to sell Sassy Cakes’ cupcakes and other baked goods through Stacey’s Vintage-Art-Boutique near the Tea exit for I-29. The business also will serve as a pickup point for cakes and other orders.

The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. is making it easier than ever to enjoy its coffee at home. The Big Break is a new half-gallon version of cold brew and iced lattes: plain, vanilla, oat milk or the signature cardamom oat milk. If you drop in at the new downtown coffee shop, you’ll likely find cold brew, which is $20, and the signature latte for $30, with other flavors rotating through. With about a one-hour notice, The Breaks can have your favorite ready to go. The special drink menu for October is out too. Try the Funk It Up, Fam mocktail that’s garnished with a smoking sage leaf or Stay Golden, a turmeric tea latte. Tired of pumpkin spice latte? The FML uses a butternut squash powder that’s combined with milk and espresso and topped with homemade whipped cream and a maple syrup drizzle.

Roam Kitchen + Bar has a new fall menu. Try the smoked mushroom burger or the sausage platter with three meats: chicken and beer, merguez and the smoked hot link. The sausages also have been added to the happy hour menu, along with pork sliders.

Coffea Roasterie’s new fall menu is out. The Charlie Brown is back, of course, along with an apple cider butterscotch latte, Old Smoke tea latte and The Elio latte.

Redders is embracing fall by adding homemade tomato soup and chili to its menu of signature fried cheese sandwiches. The new fall/winter menu also includes a mac-n-cheese sandwich and mac-n-cheese topped with smoked pork. Keep up with locations for the food truck on its Facebook page.

Falls Landing Bar & Grill has brought back its DTSF Burger Battle entry through October. The Amanda Burger is a half-pound patty topped with sweet pepper chutney, firecracker bacon, Munster cheese, homemade mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a cracked pepper parmesan bun.

Chef Ellen has started stocking pizza kits from A Taste of Country Catering. For $35, customers get two balls of sourdough pizza dough, house-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic olive oil and flour for rolling out the dough. They’ve been selling out the past couple of weeks, but customers can preorder them at atasteofcountrycatering.com and get a free slice of Chef Ellen’s cheesecake. Order by 6 p.m. Tuesday for pickup at the kitchen near 69th and Western on Thursday. The catering business also delivers the pizza kits.

Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza has added its own delivery service. For a $3 to $5 fee, pizzas and appetizers can be delivered in Sioux Falls and as far out as Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea and other local towns. Crust choices include thin and crispy, flatbread, thick and doughy, gluten-free or cauliflower. Order online or call it in.

Great Shots is hosting a viewing party for this season’s episodes of “The Bachelorette,” which will feature South Dakota native Dale Moss and is said to be “a wild, explosive season.” Great Shots will have food and drink specials, games, prizes and roses. The premiere is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Champions Club on the third floor of the entertainment center at the Sanford Sports Complex.

If you’re a fan of Cholula Hot Sauce, Qdoba has a new limited offering to try. Cholula Hot & Sweet Chicken combines Qdoba’s grilled adobo chicken, with original Cholula and honey.

The Keg on the east side reopens at 4 p.m. Friday with limited hours because of staffing issues, co-owner Vonnie Larsen said. The restaurant on Arrowhead Parkway has been closed since Wednesday for deep cleaning because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, she said. The Keg will open at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on the weekend with the hope of returning to regular hours Oct. 16.

Here’s a look at other headlines from the past week: