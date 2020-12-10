Restaurant Roundup: Dr. Frankenburger, holiday gift ideas, take-and-bake offerings

0 shares Share

Dec. 10, 2020

Looking for a monster burger? Check out Dr. Frankenburger at Tinners Public House at 69th and Minnesota. Three patties are loaded with four strips of bacon, three types of cheese, a fried egg, caramelized onions and grilled mushrooms. The hefty burger comes with a side for $17.

Pizza di Paolo has extended its pizza-making days to include Tuesdays and Wednesdays less than two weeks after reopening. The restaurant at 2300 S. Minnesota Ave. reopened Nov. 27 after swapping its original wood-fired pizza oven for gas-fired ones with five times’ more room. Hours are 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

BB’s Pub N Grill hosts Fogies Beer School every Monday night. Next week’s “class” from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. includes a selection of Christmas beers. Tickets are $12 and include beer samples, a meal and a chance at prizes. 3400 W. 49th St.

After “begging” from customers, Stensland Family Farms has stocked its freezers with almond patties and cinnamon rolls from Casey’s Bakery. The Orange City, Iowa, bakery hasn’t had a pop-up shop in Sioux Falls since last year because of the pandemic, so Stensland figured this was the next best thing.

McNally’s Irish Pub is offering take-and-bake dishes for December. Order by noon Wednesday for curbside pickup Thursday through Saturday. Each one feeds six to eight people.

Know someone who loves Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits? The restaurant is promoting holiday packs by the half-dozen for $3.50. Order online, or call the restaurant to get a full dozen.

The Rush Bar & Grill is upping its late-night menu game. The pizzas are now made from scratch. Try the chef’s favorite, The Nero, which is named after the pizza-delivery restaurant, Little Nero’s Pizza, in “Home Alone,” co-owner Alan Grey said. It’s “a different-style supreme” with pepperoni, sausage, salami, banana peppers and green olives. There are a half-dozen specialty pizzas or order a cheese and pick your toppings. Other additions to the late-night menu, which is served from 8 p.m. to midnight, include a burger and Hot Chicken Bites.

Celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas with a wine box from R Wine Bar & Kitchen. Owner Ricardo Tarabelsi has selected 12 bottles of wine from all over the world, with nine red wines and three white wines for $300. Each wine includes Tarabelsi’s tasting notes.

Salas Salsas has a new cranberry salsa for the holidays. It’s a mild salsa with fresh cranberry, jalapeno, onion, lime juice and a little sugar. Grab a container at the indoor Brandon Farmers Market on Saturday morning while supplies last, or order online early next week for a pop-up holiday shop Dec. 19 and 20 at the Creative Surfaces Cambria Gallery. Find other salsas and Mexican food at the market and pop-up too. Salas Salsas also will be at a holiday market Dec. 19 in the Ben Franklin Hall in Brookings.

Chef Omar Thornton of ‘O’ So Good in Garretson is having a pop-up jambalaya sale on Dec. 17 at WoodGrain Brewing Co. He’ll start taking orders next week to make sure he has plenty on hand. The cost is $10, and he’ll serve from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls-area fans of Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse will have to drive a little farther south for their favorite barbecue. The Harrisburg location in The Phoenix Lounge remains closed because of staffing issues. The Canton location in Bushwhackers Bar & Grill is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. has put together a holiday gift pack that will benefit the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association. It includes an 8-ounce bag of Let’s Skate Daily coffee, a Let’s Skate mask and sticker, a Breaks Coffee Boombox of Death button and a Total Drag Records sticker. The price tag is $35, with $10 going to the nonprofit organization aimed at increasing the visibility and accessibility of skateboarding through classes, workshops and the future addition of a public concrete skatepark. The gift pack is available in the downtown store or online at thebreakscoffeeroasting.com.

Wisconsin’s state pastry is now available on a dessert pizza from Toppers. Kringlestik features streusel crumble, raspberry topping and icing on a butter-brushed in-house dough. And there’s an added bonus: Get one for free with any large regular-priced pizza for a limited time.

The crew at Erbert & Gerbert’s is keeping Candy and Cane out of mischief this year by putting them in quarantine on the Christmas tree. The sandwich shop on Louise south of 41st began sharing funny Elf on the Shelf posts two years ago.

Here are other dining headlines from the past week.