Restaurant Roundup: Weeknight specials, fall flavors

Oct. 1, 2020

Kaladi’s Coffee Legend & Bistro has created weeknight specials that are good with a beverage purchase. Tuesday: Signature burger for $7. Wednesday: Buy one entree and get the second for half-price. Thursday: Kids eat for $1. Half-price taps and house wines.

If you like cider beer, you’ll enjoy this. The Crooked Pint Ale House is offering craft cider beer flights. Get four 6-ounce pours for $10 at the restaurant next to Elmwood Golf Course. Four ciders are on tap: Loon Juice, Ace Perry California Cider, Cider Boys Peach Country and Angry Orchard. Regular beer flights are available for the same price.

Daily Clean Food & Drink has added gluten-free, vegan pumpkin spice waffles to its Sunday brunch menu. They’re topped with apples, peaches and pecans, sprinkled with cinnamon and served with whipped cream and maple syrup.

Looking for the flavor of fall but not in pumpkin? Candy Cloud Factory’s seasonal Fall Spice cotton candy is available. It’s cinnamon flavored.

$3 for an entire fast-food meal? Here’s what Burger King is offering for a limited time: Three for $3 is a double cheeseburger or Chicken Jr. BLT with fries and a Dr Pepper.

The Jekyll & Hyde Barbecue truck is firing up its smoker for orders that will be delivered in the Sioux Falls area Saturday. Use TapOnIt to get a $25 rack of ribs or save that amount if you order five racks. The crew also is smoking pork butts. Place orders by midnight Friday. Get the code here and order here.

The Market is having one final sale from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Retiring owners Laurel and Doug Lather have marked the remaining décor, food and dishes at 75 percent off and “will entertain all reasonable offers on furniture and lighting.”

Wilde Prairie Winery’s annual Harvest Festival is Saturday. Bring a lawn chair, and drink wine, dine on Middle Eastern dishes from the Kabab King food truck and listen to live music from The Vermillion Brothers. Activities for the kids include a petting zoo with alpacas, temporary tattoos, pumpkin painting and grape stomping. Pets are welcome on leashes. The event at the winery north of Brandon will run from noon to 5 p.m.

A Homestead Brew near Valley Springs is running its log flume Saturday to make a spontaneous fermentation brew. Bottles of last year’s creation will be sold. The taproom will be open from 2 to 9 p.m., with the log flume running at sunset. The Big Orange Food Truck will sell food beginning at 5 p.m.

Wileys is having a Preakness Stakes Party on Saturday. Stop by at 4 p.m. for Black-Eyed Susan cocktails, steak tips, pinwheels and more food and drink. Party tabs will be given to the best-dressed individuals and to those who choose the correct win, place and show.

The Tasty Trolley, which is based in Hartford now, is making a Sioux Falls appearance Sunday. It will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 33rd and Summit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Honk for Hugs. The truck will be serving food and ice cream, of course.

The Boozy Bakery is no longer open on Wednesdays. You can find the alcohol-infused and nonalcoholic treats Thursdays through Sundays at the bakery, which is based at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Catering has suspended its Sunday night meals at Blue 42 Sports Bar & Grill in Hartford. Fans can still find Navarrete’s cooking on the first Friday of the month at Rock Valley Golf Course in Rock Valley, Iowa, and the second Friday of the month at the golf course in Hull, Iowa. Every Monday, Navarrete is at the golf course in Orange City, Iowa. Keep tabs on new dates on his Facebook page.

